Just in: Soldiers threatening to rape women in viral video arrested

Friday, April 3, 2020 9:06 pm


Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai: Chief of Army Staff

The Nigerian Army said soldiers seen in a viral video using uncouth  and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest  women in Warri, Delta State have been arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos State.

The soldiers had threatened to embark on a spree of rape of women in Warri, Delta State during which the promised to also leave their victims with HIV infection over killing of one of their colleagues.

But Army spokesperson, Colonel Sagir Musa said the soldiers were arrested on Friday after the video in which they made the threats went viral on social media.

He added that further investigation on the video and the soldiers is ongoing.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel,” the Army spokesperson concluded.

