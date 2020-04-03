Lagos Govt discharges 4 more COVID-19 patients

Friday, April 3, 2020 3:18 pm


Governor Sanwo-Olu

Four more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Lagos Infectious Disease Hospital after successfully undergoing treatment and were declared free of the virus, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The Governor, who is the Incident Manager of COVID-19 in Lagos announced this on his Twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

“More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients; 3 females and 1 male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.

“This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19,” the Governor said.

Twenty COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the country before the discharge of the four patients announced on Friday.

 

