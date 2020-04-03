Maj.-Gen. Yahaya takes over as Commander Operation Lafiya Dole

Maj.-Gen. Yahaya takes over as Commander Operation Lafiya Dole

Friday, April 3, 2020 7:40 pm


FILE PHOTO: The replaced Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, addresses troops of the 5 Battalion, Gubio in Borno on Sunday

Maj.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya on Friday took over as the new Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya took over from Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who was redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow.

In a brief ceremony, at the Military Control and Command headquarters in Maiduguri, Yahaya was presented with the Command flag by his predecessor after signing the hand-over and take-over notes.

In his remark, the new commander sought cooperation of all the components in the theater to enable him succeed in the ongoing operations against insurgency in the Northeast.

“I solicit the support of all the components in the theater; I am talking about Maritime, Air Force and other security agencies to enable us achieve total peace and sanity in the Northeast”, Yahaya said (

