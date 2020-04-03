NCDC confirms Osun’s 6 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed six new cases of #COVID19 in Osun State.

The State Government had announced the six new cases on Thursday.

But they were not reflected in the last update given by the NDDC on Thursday evening.

The confirmation of the new cases by the NDDC on Friday morning officially brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Osun to 20.

Osun also remained the state with the third highest number of cases in the country, behind Lagos and Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths,” NCDC said.

As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there are

190 confirmed cases

20 discharged

2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by sstate currently, see below:

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1