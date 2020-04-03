Ogun IPAC Join Fight Against Coronavirus

Adejoke Monsurat

The Ogun State Chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council has offered its input in the fight against coronavirus.

IPAC members, in a press release after their meeting, said they were convinced of the determination and commitment of the state Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun and his Government in this direction.

According to the statement:

“The Coronavirus pandemic is a very challenging and a great threat to our collective safety as community.

IPAC on this basis considers every move to contain the pandemic as a collective responsibility for all beyond the ruling party to include all other political parties that are not in government as well as the unqualified cooperation of every citizen.

In deference to the social distance order and the lock down directive , the meeting was held on the handy social communications . After a long and very exhaustive in-depth deliberations, the followings became the resolution :

Ogun IPAC highly appreciates and commend in very glowing terms the efforts of the Government and the Governor including the various visible civil and corporate leaders in the State as well as the support of the Citizens of the State.

That as it has since been established that the Government would be all inclusive , IPAC offers to be readily available to be involved in every stage and at all levels of planning and execution of the various strategies and logistics at combating the threat represented by Covid-19.

IPAC encourages all Citizens to strictly adhere to the NCDC guidelines including keeping being hygienic as in the regular washing of hands and social distancing to stay safe.

The law enforcement agencies are enjoined to remain professional in the enforcement of the law to avert unwanted discontent likely to lead to a break down of law and order anywhere in the State. Soldiers and other security agencies to be severely cautious in engaging in employing force on the defaulters like has been trending on the social media for sometime now. IPAC appeals to all Citizens to endure and comply with the directives attached to about to commence 9 days lockdown from April 3rd.

The market heads and leaders in the markets should be called to order by the Government with strong warning against the ongoing arbitrary increase in the prices of food and other essential products . In some cases , the prices have skyrocketed to about 500% rise. This can not be tolerated in the State at this point in time.

IPAC recommends a transparent welfare committee at each governmental level which should include members of State IPAC.

IPAC suggests that membership into the recommended welfare committee should not be limited to the members and representatives from the ruling party.(APC).

IPAC Ogun State wants the expected transparency to be reflected by including members and representatives from IPAC as the welfare committee is structured now , it is an APC affair , this the Governor should readjust to include the IPAC representatives as stake holders.

All distributions of the various relief materials must be seen as transparent in its distribution and the involvement of stake holders from other political parties will give the exercise the gown of transparency.

Drinking water is much vital and critical in containing the virus , so IPAC recommends that in areas where there is acute water scarcity should be provided some means of having supply of clean drinking water and in the alternative , drinking water vendors may be allowed to supply clean drinking water around such areas .

The various producers of bags of pure water should be monitored and not allowed to increase the price of their product. A bag of pure water has suddenly jumped to between #200 – #250 from its usual stable price of #100.

Further more , in this IPAC emergency social communication conference that included the immediate past Ogun Chairman of IPAC , Comrade Gentleman Arabambi Abayomi , The State Chairman of ADC ,Dr Gbolade Osinowo , The State Chairman of APGA , Aare Shola Coker , The State Chairman of AAC Comrade Kazeem Niniola , The State Chairman of YPP Prince Tolu Ajayi , The state chairman of ZLP Comrade Boye Ijaduoye, , Ipac PRO Comrade Sukanmi Oyejide of PDP. Chief Sholuade, Aare Olaseni Egbeyemi, Chief kazeem Shokunbi, Prince Adeyemi , Com Itunu Abioro , Comrade Obasanjo Obasesan , and the State Secretary of Ipac Com.ESA Ayodele and host of others distinguished party leaders just to mention but a few here

Finally it is our considered opinion that the HE , the Governor , Prince Dapo Abiodun will speedily react to these various suggestions and wholesomely adjust and do amendments where necessary. The grace of the Lord God shall guide and lead every step of the State in this fight for survival.”