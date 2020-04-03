Sanwo-Olu: Why I took Coronavirus test

Warns religious leaders, youths

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he got tested for Coronavirus so as not to be distracted from his role of leading the fight against Coronavirus in the State.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi had on his Twitter handle early Friday morning announced that the Governor, his wife and aides were tested for Coronavirus and tested negative.

The Governor later confirmed that development on his social media pages.

“As a responsible leader, it was important that I get tested for #COVID19 to ensure nothing distracts me from my role of leading Lagos during this period.

“I am happy to announce that my result has returned NEGATIVE. My family and aides are negative as well,” Sanwo Olu said. The Governor however condemned reports that some individuals are violating that state social distancing rules by engaging in sports and social activities.

He warned that such activities could lead to the spread of the virus.

“While we celebrate the small mercies, reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities as well as those gathering for religious purposes are unfortunate.

“This kind of insensitivity could be the weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission.

“Anyone could be a carrier of #COVID19 without showing symptoms immediately and looking at global transmission,one weak link can lead to community vulnerability. Please help the government, @NCDCgov and @LSMOH by playing your role which is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” Sanwo-olu warned.