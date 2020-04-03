Stay-at-home order, blessing in disguise – Ilorin housewives

Some housewives in Ilorin, Kwara capital, have described the stay-at-home order by the state government as a blessing in disguise.

The housewives, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said with the order, they now had family bonding time, which they had hitherto been denied through by school and work.

One of the women, Mrs Doyin Jaiyeola, said that her husband now spent more time with the children and related more with them.

Jaiyeola said though it was not easy staying at home with the kids without having anywhere to go, her husband now understood the children and their needs.

Another resident, Mrs Fatima Ahmed, said that her husband now appreciated her more than before.

”Now, my husband knows what it means to take care of the house, the children and also keep the house in order.

”He appreciates me more now because he used to think that house work was a child’s play since he was not always around.

”But, now that he is seeing things for himself; he complains less. So, I think the stay-at-home order is helping to rebuild families,” Ahmed said.

On her part, Mrs Dorcas Philip, said that her husband now helped her with house chores, which he always found difficult to do before.

Phillip said that her husband said he could not stand her doing everything in the house without giving a helping hand.

”He said he couldn’t watch me doing all things by myself; so he is now helping out. But before now, he didn’t even know what I usually did in the house,” she said.

NAN recalls that government had, on March 28, announced a partial lockdown in the state by closing all schools, churches, mosques and shops selling non-essential materials as well as banning commercial vehicles to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.