15 medics at Egypt’s cancer institute test positive for coronavirus

Saturday, April 4, 2020 11:23 am


Coronavirus

At least 15 medics at Egypt’s main cancer hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and placed under quarantine, an official said on Saturday.

Three doctors and 12 nurses are infected with the virus, Dr Reem Emad, the manager of the hospital of the National Cancer Institute affiliated to Cairo University, said in statements.

“All the patients have been admitted to quarantine hospitals for treatment,” she said, adding that all the medical staff and cancer patients are being tested and the institute has been sterilised.

Cairo University spokesman Mahmoud Alameldeen said in a statement that the institute’s clinics would only receive emergency cases.

Egypt has so far reported 985 infections of the global pandemic, with 66 fatalities.

Egyptian authorities have already imposed a two-week curfew on the country, which began on March 25, in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

Schools, universities, cinemas, theatres, mosques, and churches have closed and staffing at government offices has been reduced.

Stricter measures are expected in the Arab world’s most populous country. (dpa/NAN)

