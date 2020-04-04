Alleged rape: Concerns in Kogi over calls for commissioner’s suspension

Richard Elesho/ LokojaThere is uncertainty over wether or not the embattled Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources Abdulmumin Danga has been suspended from office. For many days Danga has been in the storm over allegations of rape and violence against a woman.

An on-line report Friday claimed that the commissioner has been suspended by Governor Yahaya Bello over the alleged rape offense. But a top source in the Government has described the report as false.

It will be recalled that Miss Elizabeth Oyeniyi, who claimed to be a friend to Danga’s sister had alleged that the Commissioner assaulted her on the 29th of March 2020.

The allegation has attracted wide condemnation for the commissiober with many people and groups calling for his suspension or outright sack. Following the public outcry, Governor Yahaya Bello, through his Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo announced that the matter would be investigated promptly.

However several civil society organizations called for stiffer measures on the matter. They argued that only an immediate suspension of the accused from public office can guarantee unbiased and detailed investigation.

The Government top source who pleaded not to be named dismissed the online report about the suspension of the commissioner,describing it as a speculation.