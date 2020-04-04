Coronavirus: Pastor Adeboye donates N20m to Osun Govt

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has donated N20 million to Osun State Government to help in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Adeboye, a native of Ifewara town in Osun State, announced the donation of his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The respected Cleric was a member of a Relief Committee set up by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Coronavirus.

Each time I visit @mountcarmelprayervillage Ifewara, I cant but thank God for his mercies. Looking back at those days, basic healthcare was even a shadow of what it is today but Its better than what it used to be. We have been called to be salt and light to the earth and the first place that should benefit from the sweetness and illumination is home, this is why I’m supporting the @osunstategovt in the fight against COVID-19 with the sum of 20 Million Naira. I know this might not fully cater for all areas but this is my token. We will continue to support as many people as we can this period with foodstuff, safety gears, sanitizers and whatever is essential through our CSR arm @hislovefdn . God bless you all !