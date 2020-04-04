Coronavirus: What Chinese experts are actually coming to do-NOA boss

Dr Garba Abari, Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Saturday 4 April, clarified the rationale behind the the Federal Government’s invitation of Chinese medical experts to Nigeria to help fight coronavirus. He explained that they would “not directly take charge of the fight…”

This is a follow-up to the apprehension which the announcement by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, caused. That is, his recent revelation that an 18-man team of Chinese medical experts “would visit Nigeria to support the fight against coronavirus.”

Abari said the 18-man Chinese medical team was “only coming to share experiences with the NCDC, because China had succeeded in the fight.” In other words, as Abari put it in NAN:

“Whatever information the Chinese medical team makes available to NCDC will be filtered and applied to address the peculiar challenges of the country on handling the COVID-19 scourge.

“This is a global pandemic and from wherever assistance comes, you cannot reject it.

“For instance, the United States is opening its doors to all volunteers that will come and assist them because they are also getting overwhelmed.

“Despite its fine medical facilities and expertise, the US is now saying any form of assistance coming from anywhere that will add value to the fight against COVID-19 is welcome.

“It is not as if the government of Nigeria is not appreciating the efforts of its medical experts. This is the time when Nigeria is proud and appreciating her own medical experts and showcasing her best.

“This is the time that Nigeria is mopping all its competent hands, both active and inactive, and bringing them together to ensure that we beef up competent human capacity required to address the issue at hand.”