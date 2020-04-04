COVID-19: Ogun Police appeal to residents to stay at home

COVID-19: Ogun Police appeal to residents to stay at home

Saturday, April 4, 2020 11:29 am


Police:

The Ogun Police Command on Saturday appealed to residents to comply strictly with the directive of staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the state.
The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bimbola Oyeyemi, made the  appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.
NAN reports that the total lockdown in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic, commerced at 11.00 pm.on Friday.
According to him, the lockdown is for the good of everybody in the state.
Oyeyemi said that those who were exempted and permitted to move during the lockdown should have valid means of identification.
“The Police want to enjoin the residents in the state only if they are part of those exempted to go out, pls stay in your house,” he said.
The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, had sensitised his officials to guard against excesses or misused of power during the lockdown.
He assured the residents that his personnel would carry out the lockdown directive without  tampering on anybody’s right.
Oyeyemi added that the personnel would be civil in carrying out their duties during the COVID-19 lock down
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Alleged rape: Concerns in Kogi over calls for commissioner’s suspension
    11 mins ago

    Just in: Osun Govt speaks on alleged escape of 6 COVID-19 patients
    54 mins ago

    Lockdown: Ogun to open markets every 48hrs (+ full timetable )
    1 hour ago

    15 medics at Egypt’s cancer institute test positive for coronavirus
    O 1 hour ago

    Ortom, Deputy, Commissioner test negative for Covid-19
    1 hour ago

    Photo/Covid-19: Nararawa people unconcerned
    1 hour ago

    Adamawa NULGE Chairman kidnapped 
    2 hours ago

    How COVID-19 patient died in our custody- LUTH management