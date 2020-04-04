Covid-19: Osun missing patient now found

Covid-19: Osun missing patient now found

Saturday, April 4, 2020 4:08 pm


Funke Egbemode

The only person who reportedly sneaked out out of the Isolation centre in Ejigbo earlier today has been found.

This was disclosed by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode.  She said the woman had been returned to the isolation centre.

She said that the State government was “still in the process of tracing individuals she might have come in contact with. The Commissioner also noted that security within and around the Isolation centre has been beefed up.”

Mrs. Egbemode assured that the government would continue to enhance measures to prevent further  spread of COVID-19 in the State.

