Kovid-19: Corp member donates allowance to Kogi govt.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 9:14 pm


Moribirin


Following the global in pandemic, a Kogi born corp member, Moribirin Rosemary serving in Abuja has donated her March allowance as her quota to support Kogi state government in the fight against COVID 19.

The patriotic citizen had earlier donated 24 hand sanitizers on the 24th of march 2020 and was received by the squadron committee.

According to her; ”I want to thank Governor Yahaya Bello for his proactive efforts and preventive measures in the fight against this deadly pandemic.

“I am donating this token to support the state government in this fight and I pray that Kogi would not be amongst the state affected, in achieving this, the good people of Kogi should obey the social distancing order, maintain good personal hygiene and use hand sanitizer”, she said.

