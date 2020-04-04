N5b covid-19 insurance cover: Lasaco, Leadway, others partner with Lagos

Lasaco Assurance Plc, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Tangerine Life Insurance Limited and Ark Insurance Brokers Limited are contributing premium for a N5 billion insurance scheme to support Lagos State Health Care Workers and Volunteers. This is contained in a press statement from the Lagos State Government.

Health workers and volunteer caregivers continue to play an invaluable frontline role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of this, Hon. HAB Fasinro of Fenchurch Group has assembled a team of leaders in the Insurance industry that will, in partnership with Lagos State Government, help with the practical solution of providing medical, disability/incapacity and term life insurance cover for up to 1,000 healthcare workers and volunteers who are in the front line in the fight against COVID-19 in Lagos State.

The following Chief Executives have signed up through their companies to support this initiative.

1. Mr. Segun Balogun: Lasaco Assurance Plc

2. Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale: Leadway Assurance Company Limited

3. Mr. Wole Oshin: Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc

4. Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun: AIICO Insurance Plc

5. Mr. Livingstone Magorimbo: Tangerine Life Insurance Limited

6. Mr. Kayode Awogboro: Ark Insurance Brokers Limited

They are all “Proudly Nigerian” companies who have, according to the statement, collectively agreed and shall bear the cost of all premiums to make available a pool of funds of up to to settle all valid claims. The coverage of the policies will be limited to inpatient hospital cash and life insurance cover for healthcare workers and volunteers in Lagos State.

The ststement has it further: “This partnership with the Lagos State Government will contribute towards the exemplary effort being made by the State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

We would like to take this opportunity to commend the bravery and appreciate the selfless services of our Doctors, Nurses and all the Health and essential service workers who are working tirelessly to help combat this epidemic.”