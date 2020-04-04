New cases of Coronavirus in FCT, Bauchi as Nigeria’s total jumps to 214

Nigeria has announced the confirmation of five more cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced the new five cases on Saturday evening noted that with the development, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 214.

NCDC said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths.”

NCDC further noted that as at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are Nigeria has recorded 214 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

It added that 25 of the patients have been discharged while four deaths have been recorded.

For a breakdown of cases by states, See below:

Lagos- 109

FCT- 43

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 7

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1