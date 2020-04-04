New cases of Coronavirus in FCT, Bauchi as Nigeria’s total jumps to 214

Saturday, April 4, 2020 10:44 pm


Nigeria has announced the confirmation of five more cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which announced the new five cases on Saturday evening noted that with the development, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 214.

NCDC said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths.”

NCDC further noted that as at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are Nigeria has recorded  214 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

It added that 25 of the patients have been discharged while four deaths have been recorded.

For a breakdown of cases by states, See below:

Lagos- 109
FCT- 43
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 7
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1

