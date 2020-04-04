Nigeria yet to issue licence for 5G technology- Minister

Dr Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technology has said no licence has been issued for deployment of 5G Communications technology in Nigeria.

The Minister said this in a statement issued in reactions to rumours that the deployment of the Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) is linked to global pandemic of COVID-19.

But the Minister said Nigeria’s National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), which he chaired has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G;

He also added that no license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country;

The Minister however said a 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

” As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial; and

“The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing,” the Minister added.

“His President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, places a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians. As such, our desire for technological advancement will never be at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens.

“Government will not act on the speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public. I have also directed the NCC to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G.

“I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology,” said the Minister.