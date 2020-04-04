Ortom, Deputy, Commissioner test negative for Covid-19

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioner test negative for Covid-19

Saturday, April 4, 2020 11:18 am


Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Gov. Samuel Ortom, his Deputy Benson Abounu and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu all tested negative for the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, his deputy and the commissioner for finance, had on Thursday in Makurdi, voluntarily submitted themselves for the Covid-19 test.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase, in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi, said that Ortom, who received the test result on Friday, encouraged other people in Benue to voluntarily submit themselves for the test.

He also commended the State Action Committee on Coronavirus and individuals and organizations “for making selfless contributions towards eradicating the pandemic”.

The statement also quotes the governor as saying the state had no new cases apart from the index case earlier reported.

He, therefore, appealed to the people to continue observing personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease.

The governor assured the people that his administration would do its utmost best to safeguard their lives from the pandemic.

