The Story Of Ularhe from Urhobo folklore!

By Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha

Itaye! Iye!

Once upon a time there was a king who had many wives. None of them could give him a male child. He kept marrying more wives in the hope that one of them would give birth to a male child. Some of the wives would go into labour and give birth to a plantain. Some would give birth to a tuber of yam. Most gave birth to girls. But the king wanted a male child that would succeed him. So it came to pass that he married a lady from a poor family. The other wives always made jest of her everyday. She did not have good clothes. She didnt know how to quarrel. She had a good heart. Then one day Ularhe got pregnant. One very old woman came to the king quietly and told him that Ularhe should be sent to Ijawland to give birth. The king agreed. Ularhe didn’t even know why she was asked to go to Ijawland. But she obeyed. Poor woman!

Itaye!

Iye!

Ularhe stayed away for a long time. They even forgot about her. That poor daughter from a poor family. They all hissed. Then one day a bird flew into the palace. It perched near the throne. The king was staring at the bird. Why have you flown inside my palace just looking at me like this, the king asked? Kikikikkikikiiki! Bird laughed. Is this how you receive a messenger of good news. The king was baffled. What good news he asked. Give me food to eat first. The king then ordered the first wife to serve Bird a juicy pot of banga soup and starch. The fresh fish eh? Bird licked the soup to the bottom of the pot after slowly eating the usi. The king was restless. But he had to exercise patience.

Itaye!

Iye!

Bird finished eating. He belched loudly and asked for a shot of ogogoro. The king ordered that ogogoro from Okwagbe with good herbs inside should be served. Bird took a shot and laughed.

My king, bird began, you have a son!

The whole palace gasped.

A son?

Did the cock lay an egg?

Has water entered coconut?

The baffled King looked at Bird. ‘Are you drunk?

Bird replied: is it because you gave me some ogogoro to drink that you think a shot can get me drunk? I can finish this bottle and still fly to the moon.

Ok, ok ok the king said. Sorry. There is water in your mouth. Tell me what you said before.

I said you have a son!

A son?

Yes a son!

How? Where? When?

Your wife Ularhe has given birth to a son in Ijawland!

Hohohohohohoho!

Kokokokokokokoko!

Hehehehehehehe!

Itaye!

Iye!

The king sprang from his throne. His wrapper went loose. His staff fell from his hand. He started dancing even when there was no music. The other wives pretended to be happy too. The king gave more drinks to Bird and thanked him for the good news. He declared a mini feast. Food was in abundance. He then ordered two of his trusted men to take his first wife to Ijawland to bring the male child.

Itaye!

Iye!

The two men set out with First wife. They paddled and paddled for many days before they arrived in Ijawland. They got to the house of the old woman who took deliveries. They asked for Ularhe. The old woman received

them. But she said to First Wife: a king is a king even if you lock him inside a calabash. HeThe First Wife said: my king sent me to bring his prince!

Make sure he gets home safely.

First Wife: he will get home safely

Ularhe stepped out with a beautiful baby boy. First Wife carried the baby and started dancing.

Itaye!

Iye!

They then set out by boat. Only one boat paddler was available. First Wife carried the baby and ordered Ularhe to paddle the front of the boat. The boatman paddled from the back. They paddled for days. On the fifth day something happened. Something diabolical and wicked.

Itaye!

Iye!

Do you know what happened?

Noooo

Itaye!

Iye!

First Wife threw the infant into river and cried out that the baby slipped out of her hands. The heavy waves carried the baby away rapidly. Ularhe tried to jump into the river. But she was held back by boatman and First Wife. Ularhe cried and cried and cried! When they started approaching home First Wife warned Ularhe to keep quiet. Why was she crying? She didnt not have a child. It was a big ripe plantain that she delivered. She and the boatman warned her that if she told another story they would kill her.

Itaye!

Iye!

They arrived home. First wife quickly went to report to the king that the story was false. That Ularhe had a still birth. The king was angry. He fell sick immediately. He did not even send for Ularhe to ask her any questions. In fact Ularhe was confined to the farthest room in the king’s compound, very near the toilet. Because of her tragic experience she started losing weight and looked very ugly.

Itaye!

Iye!

One day after many many years the king of Ijawland sent a message that he was coming to the palace to visit the king. The king prepared to receive his kingly visitor. It was not unusual for one king to visit another. The king came with his retinue of chiefs and aides. After the visiting king had been formally received he told his host that his boys had a game to play to entertain the audience. This was quickly arranged. It was a game in which you were expected to twist koto and in twisting it you must call your father’s name. Different boys played the game. Then it was the turn of one handsome boy. He twisted the koto and yelled: Dididididi gbo Udumebraye baba!

Ah!

The palace went silent again!

Itaye!

Iye!

Udumebraye was the king’s name!

“That’s why I brought him to you. The river washed him to my kingdom many years ago. He grew up in my palace as one of my children. But each time he played koto he would call your name!

Eeeeeeeee!

Iye!

The king did not know what to do. He asked the son: am I your father?

The son said yes!

How do you know I am your father?

One old woman told me.

Eeeeeeeeeee

Iye!

Who is your mother?

If I eat her food I will know her.

Itaye!

Iye!

The king then ordered all the wives to prepare food. They did. They all lined up in the open compound with delicious dishes in front of them. The boy started tasting the foods one after the other. He would taste and shake his head. He went on and on. He then got to the last woman whose spot was near the toilet. Ularhe did not even have money to make any proper soup. She plucked scent leaves and used bonga fish whereas the other women bought fresh fish and snails. Immediately he tasted Ularhe’s food he grabbed her and screamed ‘Oni me na! Oni me na!

Eeeeeeeeeeeee!

Iye!

Itaye!

Iye!

Everyone was surprised. So Ularhe really had a child. What happened?

King Udumebraye then ordered that Ularhe be well clothed by all the wives. They gave her gold. Some brought wrappers. Head tie. Suddenly Ularhe glowed with beauty when she stood before the king.

Itaye!

Iye!

The king then asked First Wife to stand up from her seat. He asked Ularhe to occupy the First wife’s seat. He asked his son to sit on the other side of the throne.

What happened, the king asked Ularhe.

She was shy. She could not talk. She was also worried what would happen to First Wife. But the king ordered her to speak up.

“Aye okpako threw my baby into the river when she came to take me from Ijawland!

“Whaaaaaat? The king roared.

First wife fainted.

“Why didnt you tell me?

“I was banned from coming to the palace?

The king was both furious and happy. He condemned Aye Okpako to death. He also ordered that the boatman should be arrested.

From that day Ularhe became Queen and her son the prince!

Itaye!

Iye!

AS TOLD BY MY ORHUWHORUN MOTHER SOME FIFTY YEARS AGO

WHAT IS THE MORAL OF THE STORY?

-Professor Hope Eghagha, Dept of English, University of Lagos