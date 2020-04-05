5G/Covid-19: You are talking nonsense! Critics tell Oyakhilome

…Oyakhilome under fire for his position on 5G, Covid-19, New World Order

Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor of Christ Embassy, has become a target of snide remarks over his position on 5G, Covid-19 and the new world order. In one of his sermons, shared on video, he drew a link among 5G, Coronavirus, plan for a new world order by agents of Lucifer and, most disastrously, Apocalypse.

One of critics is Victor Asemota, the popular Nigerian investor and founder of SwiftaCorp, a pioneering African software and technology services group. He publicly disowned Oyakhilome over the 5G conspiracy argument.

“Don’t think what is happening right now has to do with a virus. It’s not a virus. The world has chosen to be deceived. As they have been deceived many times before.

This is not the pandemic. Question where did the other ones go? No one is asking. I have asked the question, ‘Where do viruses come from?’ They are not found in nature, it means they’re created. I’m trying to let you know the reason you’re in your house. I call it a global siege.

What they don’t tell you is that your body can be connected. Did you know that once that happens you can also be controlled as your devices are controlled. Meaning that signals can be sent to your brain, your brain can be controlled. Once that happens you are no longer yourself. The idea is controlling the new race. So since they can’t vaccinate everyone, they started vaccinating children and raising them that way. You wanna know what’s going on in the world? There’s a movie called “Divergent” from 2014.

That’s what the groups that are interested in the new world order are up to, to put vaccine in your body containing a digital ID, by which you as a human being can be controlled, you cease to be yourself,” he said. They are using 2 things: 1. They created a pandemic (Covid19) in order to create fear and panic. 2. They use internet of things (IOT), and created 5G (people can easily embrace it), which causes health issues, but you wouldn’t know because they made you love the high internet speed.

“Both strategies lead to achieving their initial plan, vaccination with digital ID. If these groups were not hiding anything,……1. They forced everyone to stay indoors (aka quarantine/lockdown), but they have people busy installing 5G connections outside. 2.Why do they get angry when others express opposite views? They taking down their websites and posts. E.g 1. Youtube deleted many videos exposing this conspiracy, 1 by former Vodafone boss. E.g 2. Facebook deleted post by Brazil president exposing their plans.”

If you still don’t yet know what is going on, know today; it’s not about the Coronavirus. This is basically a group of people serving a devilish cause trying to checkmate humanity to hell. Don’t be ignorant, neither silent. This isn’t a time to sit on the fence because there is no fence. This isn’t about religion because as you can see, there isn’t one either. It boils down to two options: Life or Death. We are still in the age of the Church and the anti-christ cannot advance his plans yet. The Bible is clear that after the Rapture of the Church, the son of perdition will be revealed. Brothers and sisters, this isn’t a time to play with Christianity. Give your life to Christ now while you still can because these things will happen, but after the Church is raptured.”

What critics said:

Back to Victor Asemota. On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Chris Oyakhilome is my brother. We grew up in Benin together and his parents were close to mine. My mother still goes to his church and loves him like a son. We have had our differences as brothers but after that 5G video, I have now disowned him until he retracts it.”

Also, Dr. Jide Ololajulo, a university don, put up a terse statement on his timeline which attracted a thread of critical comments, aimed at Oyakhilome’s solar plexus. As Ololajulo put it:

“Mob mentality: Many denounce 5G before bothering to know what it’s all about!”

Taiwo Ikuesan also reacted: “One watches what Chris Oyakhiliome taught to millions of his followers and posted on his own Web page and FB, one will faint. I will rather prefer to sit down in my house than going to the church to listen to many of these ignorant Pastors that know nothing about medicine and science. They can’t even interpret the bible many of them have been carrying about for decades claiming they were called.”

For Oyetayo Afolabi, “Enough of these misinformation. People should google and find out if there are countries using 5G network before the outbreak of COVID-19.The answer is yes. To conclude that 5G is the cause of coronavirus or leads to the fatality in Italy, Spain and USA is to display high level of ignorance. Dubai is one of the few countries using 5G network since 2018. What is the total number of death there?

He added: “We should not be intellectually lazy not to analyse whatever we read and swallow everything hook line and sinker. It is mere gibberish and it is high time we stopped this intellectual laziness. Communication networks of whatever G, for now and in the near future, are generally in frequencies of the order of Giga Hertz (GHz or 10⁹ Hz). Meanwhile, the bulk of energy from the sun (solar radiation) is in the UV frequency range (i.e.10¹⁵ Hz). Now I ask, how can mankind, who has been bathing under the shower of UV radiation from the sun over the ages, now be under any threat of a radiation of energy over 1 million times less energy than UV radiation? That is one point.

“Most importantly for us is that there is no application of a technology that is not under any regulatory control by international bodies made up of experts from all parts of globe. Most of us have one thing or the other to do with such bodies as WHO, ICNIRC, UNSCEAR, etc. If they are unaware of the fears expressed by some people or have been compromised, then we are all guilty. We should stop attending their programmes.QED”

Dr Abimbola Fisusi of Communication Research Group, Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ifeput all the facts on the table for people to make their own conclusions.

In his words: “There are several conspiracy theories going on about 5G lately. In an attempt to debunk the false claims about 5G, I have decided to give an overview of 5G in a manner that is as accessible as possible to everyone.

5G is the fifth generation of mobile communication systems. Every 10 years on average a new generation of Mobile Communication System is developed and deployed. Governments do not determine the generations. The requirements for the generations are decided by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The requirements largely arise from user demands.

The decisions and discussions that lead to the requirements and what constitutes a new generation are mainly determined by standard bodies like Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), comprising of mobile communication vendors (like Ericsson, Huawei, Nortel) and telecoms organisations. 5G components were mainly researched and decided on by the 3GPP.

The part government plays is to decide on the frequency bands to utilize among the acceptable ones and auction the frequencies. They also set some country specific rules including radiation level limits. Some countries have very strict radiation level limits than others.

Although, satellites will be used eventually in 5G, at the moment, most 5G deployments are based on base station transceivers. Base Stations are the nodes of the network that receives and sends information to the mobile phones. Now, 5G’s goal is to enable mobile networks to support various services aside from the usual phone calls, video streaming and chats. It will also support real time services like remote surgery, self-driven cars, manufacturing etc that requires immediate feedback so a super-fast network is needed. To make this possible higher frequency spectrum with larger bandwidths are being used to achieve latency of 1 ms. Frequencies as high as 60 GHz (actually 24 – 84 GHz, the so called millimetre wave band) are used. Although sub 6GHz frequency bands will also be utilised.

The millimetre wave frequencies can only propagate by line of sight and cannot cover large distances. So, significantly more base stations are needed to provide 5G coverage compared to older generations like 4G. 5G cells are typically smaller than 4G; bear in mind that 4G cells are smaller than 3G cells. The advantage of 5G is that the mobile phones and other devices will be closer to the base station than in the past and there is significantly higher bandwidth to exploit in the millimetre wave band. The proximity of mobile phones to base stations means that transmit power levels wouldn’t need to be as high as in 4G for millimetre wave band based 5G deployments.

Now, the claims that chips must be implanted into human beings to access 5G is absolutely false. Just as we switched to 4G from 3G by simply swapping sim cards and phones that is exactly what will happen with 5G.

Finally, regarding the safety of 5G – whether the high frequency utilised is potentially hazardous to human beings – the international body responsible for setting the limits on radiation, the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) says 5G is safe (see https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/mar/12/5g-safe-radiation-watchdog-health). 5G is not controlled by government and has been declared safe.”