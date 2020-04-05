COVID-19: 13 worship centres sealed in Edo LG

COVID-19: 13 worship centres sealed in Edo LG

Sunday, April 5, 2020 11:31 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

The Enforcement Team on COVID-19 in Ovia South-West Local Government Council of Edo on Sunday locked up 13 Churches over alleged refusal to adhere to the state government’s directive on social distancing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice Chairman of the council, Mr Fred Aimienwanwu, led the task force team on the exercise.

Aimienwanwu said that the team took the decision to visit some worship centres in order to ensure total compliance with the state government’s order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

NAN reports that the enforcement team is mandated by the council boss, Mr Destiny Enabulele, to enforce compliance and seal off the churches defying government’s order.

Aimienwanwu said that the team carried out the enforcement, acting on tip-off given by some individuals.

“These observers reported that some churches directed their members to attend service in spite of the lockdown order by the federal, state and local governments,” he said.

He further warned businesses and worship centres within the council area to adhere to the orders given by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Godwin Obaseki and by extension, the local government chairman.

“There will be no hidden place for defaulters,” the vice chairman warned.

Aimienwanwu was accompanied by other members of the committee, Secretary to the Local Government, Obateru Oladimeji and the Divisional Police Officer, Iguobazuwa division, Adenodi Bamidele, among others.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Wike slams FG for ‘politicizing’ fight against coronavirus 
    48 mins ago

    Lockdown: Police warns of increasing activities of pedophiles
    60 mins ago

    UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000 – Ferguson
    1 hour ago

    Manchester City says it won’t ask government to pay its staff
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus lockdown: Lagos husbands narrate experiences
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo’s friends to dole out business grants worth N100m
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest Funke Akindele in Lagos