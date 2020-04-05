Covid-19: 5 patients recover in Lagos, making 29



…they’ll soon be released

Below is the Governor’s statement:

COVID-19 Update by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

My dear Lagosians, greetings.

Yesterday, I announced the discharge of one more patient at our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10 year old girl have tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 and have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to 29 the total number of patients who have fully recovered and discharged from our facility at Yaba.

It is however sad that the State has recorded another death, bringing to two the total number of deaths from COVID19 in Lagos State.

Although, there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against the disease which is ravaging several countries across the world but we need to remain steadfast and aggressive to curtail the spread.

I need to reiterate that the result of tests conducted by our health workers on the recovered patients is a confirmation that they pose no threat to the community.

I will like to use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatising the discharged patients as this act could bring feelings of shame, hopelessness and despair. We need to do all we can to support them in whatever form to get over the memories as soon as possible.

I wish to thank our frontline health workers who are taking good care of the patients, members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their kindness and flexibility in managing the patients and checking the spread of the disease.

As the disease ravages countries all over the world, Lagos State will continue to do the needful in terms of responding to emergencies in an effort to ensure the health and wellbeing of our people. We will do our best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest.

In order to contain the spread of the disease, I strongly advise you to continue observing Social Distancing. Let us remain indoors and shun the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains recorded so far are not eroded.

You should regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and clean, running water and where water is not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used.

It has come to our notice that some of our youths still engage in sporting and related activities, this is very unfortunate. This act could jeopardise our efforts and the laudable intention of the lockdown. I therefore advise you to adhere strictly to our instructions so that together we can win the battle.

Thank you.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

April 5, 2020