Covid-19 lockdown: Police arrest Funke Akindele for hosting party

Star actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifer, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command. Her offense was that she threw a birthday bash for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, on Saturday, 4 April at Amen Estate off Lekk-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

According to the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, she was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba. In his words: “Yes, we have (arrested) Funke Akindele and we are looking for the others. She has been taken to SCID.”

The actress, who is said to be an ambassador for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Dettol, has, according to a report by The Cable appeared in adverts calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene.

“She later apologised over the incident, saying most of those who attended the party were colleagues, who were living temporarily within the estate and could not return to their home states because of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”