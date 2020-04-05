COVID-19: Minister of Sports Launches Support Oyo Campaign

COVID-19: Minister of Sports Launches Support Oyo Campaign

Sunday, April 5, 2020 4:31 pm


File: Treatment of Coronavirus victims. Photo credit: The Straits Times

Minister  of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, who hails  from Oyo state, has called on all Oyo leaders and patriots to donate medical supplies, food supplies, bottled water and all other supplies that can cushion the effect of COVID-19 on citizens of the State.

The Minister who has himself started donating items to the Campaign, said it has become necessary for all well to do individuals and bodies in the state to work together for the sake of all indigenes of Oyo as a lock down, though necessary to curb the spread of Coronavirus, might bring hardship to people who get by everyday with daily income.

Mr. Dare added that it was an opportunity to demonstrate love to the less privileged from Oyo state through financial and material support while uniting against a common enemy.

All well meaning individuals and corporate organizations can visit the Campaign’s office at Obafemi Awolowo s Stadium (Liberty Stadium)Sport Store, Ibadan,  or call: +234 803 406 1109, to make their donations.

