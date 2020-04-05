COVID-19: Nigeria records 10 more cases, one new death

Sunday, April 5, 2020 12:33 pm


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lagos State increased to 115 on Sunday morning with the announcement of a total of 10 new cases in the nation by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

With the 10 new cases, the number of Coronavirus in the country has to 224.

The Centre also said the number of deaths to the virus in the country has increased from four to five.

However, it did not give further information on the new death.

Two of the new confirmed cases are in Edo and FCT respectively, according to NCDC.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

“As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths,” the NCDC said in the statement.

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are

224 confirmed cases
27 discharged
5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states-

Lagos- 115
FCT- 45
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 9
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1

