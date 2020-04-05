How 4 inmates of Kaduna Prison died – NCoS

Sunday, April 5, 2020 9:19 am


Jail

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Kaduna State command, has confirmed the death of four inmates.

The death occurred during an attempted jailbreak at the Kaduna Custodial Centre on March 31.

The Controller, Kaduna command, Mr Sanusi Danmusa, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The attempted jailbreak when some inmates demanded their release over fears of contracting the coronavirus in the cell.

“The attention of the NCoS, Kaduna State command has been drawn to some malicious publications by a section of the media in respect of the attempted jail-break.

“This attempted jailbreak was carried out by a section of the condemned convict cell in the custodial centre.

“This press release is necessary to assure the public that the command and indeed the Service are not trying to hide any fact as purported by a section of the press, especially when life is involved.

“Four inmates later died in the hospital from the injuries sustained during the chaos that ensued, while being restrained by the custodial officers from breaking jail.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all the deceased inmates were from the condemned section of the Custodial Centre where the jail-break occurred,” he said.

Danmusa, however, said that a comprehensive investigation has commenced on the directive of the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed.

