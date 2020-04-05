Lagos Govt discharges 5 more patients of coronavirus

It’s another good news from Lagos State on Sunday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu announced the discharge of five more patients of COVID-19 made up of two males and three females including a 10 year old girl from the State’s Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The Governor who announced this on his social media page said the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to #COVID19.

“These 5 patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba,” the Governor said.

He however warned that the public should continue to abide with measures put in place to control the pandemic in spite of the sucesses being recorded in the treatment of COVID-19 in the state. The Governor also expressed his appreciation to the health workers in the state for the successes being recorded in the treatment of the pandemic. The Governor also warned against stigimatising the discharged patients. He said, “Although, there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against #COVID19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread. I strongly advise that we continue to observe #Social_Distancing. Let us #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives. “I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible. “Once again, I wish to thank our front line health workers, members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operation Centre for all their hardwork. You all have been nothing short of amazing.