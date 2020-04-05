Minister of Sports Launches fight Against COVID-19

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has called on political leaders, groups and fellow compatriots in Oyo state to donate medical supplies, food items , water and all other essentials that can cushion the effect of COVID-19 to the Oyo state citizens .

The Minister, who has donated items to the campaign, said it had become necessary for all well to do individuals and bodies in the state to work together for the sake of all indigenes of Oyo as the lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus might take a toll on the people who live on daily incomes.

Mr. Dare added that this gesture presents an opportunity to demonstrate love to the less privileged through financial and material support while uniting against a common enemy.

He urged all well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations that wish to support the intiative to visit SOC, Obafemi Awolowo

Stadium (Liberty Stadium) Sport Store, Ibadan to drop their donations.