Nigeria confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19

Sunday, April 5, 2020 10:40 pm


Coronavirus

Nigeria on Sunday evening announced the confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19. According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five of the new cases are in Lagos State, two in the Federal Capital Territory and one in Kaduna State.
The addition of the new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 232. However, 33 of the cases have been discharged and five deaths recorded.
“As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases 33 discharged 5 deaths,” the NCDC said. 
For a breakdown of cases by states – Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1

Image

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Wike slams FG for ‘politicizing’ fight against coronavirus 
    52 mins ago

    Lockdown: Police warns of increasing activities of pedophiles
    57 mins ago

    COVID-19: 13 worship centres sealed in Edo LG
    1 hour ago

    UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000 – Ferguson
    1 hour ago

    Manchester City says it won’t ask government to pay its staff
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus lockdown: Lagos husbands narrate experiences
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo’s friends to dole out business grants worth N100m
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest Funke Akindele in Lagos