Nigeria confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria on Sunday evening announced the confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19. According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, five of the new cases are in Lagos State, two in the Federal Capital Territory and one in Kaduna State.
The addition of the new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 232. However, 33 of the cases have been discharged and five deaths recorded.
“As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases 33 discharged 5 deaths,” the NCDC said.
For a breakdown of cases by states – Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1
