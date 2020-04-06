12 escape death as gunmen hijack boat, loot goods in Rivers

…12 passengers rescued

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A boat with 12 passengers traveling from Port Harcourt to Bakana in Degema local government area of Rivers State was attacked by sea pirates at a place called Cawthorne Channel on Monday.

According to an eyewitness, the heavily armed pirates looted goods worth millions of naira from the boat while the passengers were left stranded on the high sea until rescuers came to their aid.

The Port Harcourt-Bakana-Beach Mistress, Madam Asikiye Bobmanuel who confirmed the incident, said seafarers need assistance of government for their protection to put a stop to such incidents.

The Chairman of Degema local government area, Tony Philemon, has not reacted to the incidents as at the the time of filing this report.