Covid-19: British PM in Intensive Care Unit as condition gets worse

The condition of Mr Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, who tested positive to coronavirus has gotten so worse that he was on Monday 6 April admitted to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

A spokesperson in his office said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The Prime Minister “remains conscious at this time”, the spokesperson said.