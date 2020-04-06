COVID-19: Gov. Ayade extends stay at home order

COVID-19: Gov. Ayade extends stay at home order

Monday, April 6, 2020 3:13 pm


Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River

As the initial two weeks stay at home order issued to civil servants in Cross River expire on April 7, the state Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade, has extended it by one week.
Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, announced the extension in a statement on Monday in Calabar.
Ita directed civil servants in the state to stay away from work for a further week except those on essential services which include medical personnel, paramilitary and revenue officers.
“The extension is in furtherance of Ayade’s determination to ensure that Cross Riverians stay safe from the global pandemic.
“Government’s concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to Cross River is also fully on course.
“Governor Ayade, therefore, appeals to all CrossRiverians to continue to adopt and adhere to all the preventive measures already in place in the state.
“The governor has promised to do everything humanly possible to ensure  that Cross River remains COVID-19 free,” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Fake chloroquine tablets in circulation, NAFDAC warns
    21 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Bala yet to test negative, says Bauchi Govt.
    36 mins ago

    Artistes sympathise with Funke Akindele over arrest
    44 mins ago

    FG seeks $3.5bn loan to support 2020 budget
    52 mins ago

    Buhari withdraws $150m from NSIA fund to support FAAC allocation
    2 hours ago

    International Day of Sports and Peace: Minister Encourages  Nigerian Sports People
    2 hours ago

    Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty
    3 hours ago

    “You are ill informed”, Ashimolowo blasts Pastors linking 5G with Covid-19, anti-Christ