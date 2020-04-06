COVID-19 lockdown: Man sent to prison in Osun

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday remanded one Amolese Afeez, 20, over alleged breach of public peace and disobedience to the state government’s stay-at-home directive to curtail spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The defendant is being tried on four-count charge of disobedience, breach of public peace, possession of cannabis sativa and assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 1, about 10:30 am at Gantry Area, Olode, in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant disobeyed the order of the state government for residents to “Stay-at-home” to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He alleged that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner that caused breach of public peace by instigating members of the public to disobey the government directive.

He said Afeez at Gantry Area, Olode resorted to announcing to the public that Osun State government had no right to order a “Stay-at-home” directive.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant unlawfully had in his possession a substance suspected to be marijuana, which weighed 15Kgs.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted one Femi Adebayo, a Vigilante personnel, by punching his face, which caused Adebayo an injury.

Osanyintuyi stated that the offences contravened sections 3, 4, 203 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Afeez pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

Oladbaju said that his client would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

The Magistrate, Joseph Owolawi, turned down the plea and ordered that the defendant be remanded at Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.

Owolawi adjourned the case until April 14, for hearing.