Covid 19: Wike’s attack on FG a diversionary move – Presidential aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Aguri Ngelali who said this on a radio station in Port Harcourt on Monday also accused the Governor Wike of responding in a knee-jerk manner following the confirmation of the index case of Coronavirus in Rivers.

Ngelali, who is from Eleme local government area of Rivers said:

“Governor Wike is not happy with the reactions of the people to the lockdown and closure of markets that did not allow people access to food, goods and services.

“You even hear key PDP members distancing themselves from the closure of markets without alternatives. To distract attention of the people, he decided to blame Federal Government that it is giving Lagos money and none to Rivers.”

The presidential aide who spoke to CoolWazobiainfofm, Port Harcourt, by telephone claimed that the Federal Government is building an isolation centres in the oil city in conjunction with the private sector, even without receiving any request from the State Government.

“As we speak, the Federal Government is establishing a-210 bed Isolation Centre in conjunction with the private sector. The Governor didn’t ask for it. It is being done because of the proactive nature Presidential Taskforce on Covid19.”

The Presidency had described allegation by Governor Nyesom Wike that the Federal Government has politicised the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by concentrating all its efforts on Lagos State, while with holding support for Rivers State as diversionary.