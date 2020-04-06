Exempt us from lock down, agro-allied business people beg FG

Monday, April 6, 2020 6:25 pm


Fertilizer bags

People in agribusiness, especially agro-chemicals want to be exempted from the lockdown to get fertilizers to farmers. This is contained in a press statement signed by Tauhid Mahmood, President Croplife Nigeria.

They said there is need that  the manufacturers, importers, distributors, transporters and retailers of agricultural inputs such as agrochemicals  nationwide be given attention like that of pharmaceutical companies. The planting season, according to the group, has commenced and non-availability of these agrochemicals to reach  farmers will definitely affect their food production and security after covid-19 has  gone.

Below is their press statement:

YEAR 2020 PLANTING SEASON

AGROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION DURING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

This is agricultural production season and agro-chemical play major role this day.

Therefore, we would like to suggest that  representation should be made to the Presidential Task Force on covid-19 to include the Manufacturers, Importers, Distributors,  Transporters and Retailers of Agrochemicals in the Essential commodities list that are exempted from the nationwide lockdown.

Agrochemical shops nationwide should also be allowed to open for business within a time frame like pharmacies.

We so humbly submitted, sir.

Tauhid Mahmood

President

Croplife Nigeria.

