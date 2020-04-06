I’m now free of coronavirus, says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State late Sunday evening announced that he has been healed of Coronavirus.

The Governor who has been in self isolation since he tested positive for the virus some days ago announced the development on his social media pages.

Makinde said he received the second negative result on Sunday evening, indicating he is now free of the virus.

The Governor who expressed his prayers to the people of Oyo State in particular and Nigerians in general for their prayers while he was battling with the virus said he will resume duty as the head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force on Monday.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful.

“This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force,” Makinde said.