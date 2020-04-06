International Day of Sports and Peace: Minister Encourages  Nigerian Sports People

International Day of Sports and Peace: Minister Encourages  Nigerian Sports People

Monday, April 6, 2020 1:38 pm


 

Sunday Dare

Youths and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has  urged Nigerian athletes   to keep hope alive on the occasion  of the International  Day of Sports for Development  and  peace despite  the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Dare, “On this historic   day of the celebration  of the United Nations  International  Day of  Sports  Development  and peace which is celebrated soberly  due to the Covid-19 scourge,i urge all our sports men and women   to remain steadfast, strong and  to keep hope alive. As athletes, you remain the  beacon of hope to unite Nigerians  to commemorate the United Nations  International  Day of Sports  and Peace  . You  must use sports to foster  peace, unity and lend support to  those  that are  down.As sportsmen and women, you have an obligation  to take up the symbolic  role of lifting the spirit  of our fellow country men and women. Despite  the experience  the world  is going through, we must not allow our spirit of unity, love , care for each other to wane. In our little corners, let us celebrate by geting active  through  exercises in our homes, a walk in the park and encouraging  each other to stay safe. When we stay together, we win together.  In the spirit  of sportsmanship, we must never  give up the fight against  the spread   of  covid-19. This fleeting, sober moment  for sports , business, social  , and  economic  meltdown  will pass and we shall emerge victorious ”

Dare  affirmed  that ” Sports remains  the most powerful  tool that unites the world  during peace and war, and this experience  would  only strengthen  our resolve to win always . Sports fosters peace and unity, it breaks all human barriers and promotes healthy  living. As we seek to overcome  this pandemic, let us encourage those  that have caught the virus to be strong and resolute. Together we shall overcome.  I encourage every Nigerian not to allow their spirit  to be dampened,but use the occasion  of the International  Day of Sports  and Peace  to spread the message  of peace through  sports”

Dare further said”  Despite  the sobering  moment, the world will always  celebrate  the advent of the modern Olympics which concides with the world  sports Day.” Sports can be used to drive change, unite the world and keep hope alive even in challenging  times like this. We must not  be  discouraged or disillusioned, but sustain  the fight against the spread  of  the virus  . When we have conquered, we shall celebrate  through  the  vehicle  of sports . My message  is that we must not give up”

The United Nations had  on August  23rd proclaimed  April 6th of every year as the International  Day  of Sports  and Peace in commemoration  of the opening  date of the modern Olympics  which started in Athens in 1896.This  year  is being  celebrated without the usual fanfare due to the Covid-19  scourge.

The United Nations  has urged everyone     to  mark the occasion  with increased  awareness  about  the  Covid-19  pandemic  and how to stay safe.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Funke Akindele, husband plead guilty
    2 hours ago

    “You are ill informed”, Ahimolowo blasts Pastors linking 5G with Covid-19, anti-Christ
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: How Osun helped Nigeria avert disaster – Gov. Oyetola
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Now everbody is back home
    5 hours ago

    Covid-19: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie motivates fans
    5 hours ago

    APC lauds Lagos govt. over COVID-19 response
    5 hours ago

    NMA condemns alleged rape by Kogi Commissioner
    6 hours ago

    COVID-19: Africa death toll hits 383, as cases rise to 8,596 – WHO