Lockdown order: Funke Akindele, husband sentenced to 14 days community service

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ikeja Lagos on Monday sentenced Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello (JJC), to 14-day community service for contravening the social distancing of Lagos State.

The Court also ordered the couple to pay a fine of N100, 000.

Akindele, and Bello had earlier pleaded guilty to flouting social distancing regulation of Lagos State Government before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa .

The couple were accused of violating the Lagos State Infectious Disease(Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, an offence which is punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16, Vol.9 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The police in Lagos had on Sunday arrested Akindele for throwing a party which violated restriction order against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

“The attention of state Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry on an estate on Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“They were celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the state CID, Yaba, were promptly drafted to the location and Akindele was arrested,’’ the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, has said in a statement.

He said that efforts were being intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley) and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

The police spokesman advised those involved to report at the CID Yaba on Monday in their best interest or risk being declared wanted.