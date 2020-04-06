Manchester City boss loses 82-year -old mother to coronavirus

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has lost his 82 years old mother, Dolors Salars Carrio to coronavirus.

Manchester City confirmed their manager’s mother passed away in Barcelona on Monday.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” the club statement read.

The Manchester City manager recently donated one million euros to help the fight against the pandemic in his native Spain, where he achieved great success as Barcelona manager