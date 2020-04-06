NMA condemns alleged rape by Kogi Commissioner

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has condemned alleged assault and rape of a Kogi beauty queen, Elizabeth Oyeniyi, by the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdumumuni Danga.

The victim, Elizabeth Oyeniyi while narrating her ordeal to Dorothy Njemanze Foundation in a viral video, said the commissioner abducted and battered her for advising him to be responsible to his family members.

Elizabeth, said when she saw photo of the commissioner distributing relief materials for Covid19, she made a post on social media asking him to lend helping hand to his (commissioner) sister who happened to be her friend.

A statement on Sunday in Lokoja, by the Chairman of NMA National Committee on Gender Violence, Dr Godwin Tijani, condemned in its entirety the alleged battering and rape of Oyeniyi describing it as a gross gender violation and abuse of office by the privileged government’s official.

”The NMA condemns in a strong term the alleged human right abuse, assault and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi by Kogi Commissioner for water resources. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights.

”Its impact ranges from immediate to long-term multiple physical, sexual and mental consequences for women and girls, including death. It negatively affects the victim’s general well-being and prevents such women from fully participating in society.

”Violence not only has negative consequences for women but also their families, the community and the country at large,” Tijani said.

NMA, therefore, called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct thorough investigation into the allegations and ensure that justice is served, while commending Kogi Government ordering accelerated investigation into the allegations.

The association also commended the coalition of human right civil society organisations for the prompt action in coming to the aid of the victim in order to get justice for her.