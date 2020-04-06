Ogun Muslims declare 3 days fasting over COVID-19

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State (Rabitah) has declared three days fasting over the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 disease.

In a statement by the secretary general of the association, Alh. Tajudeen Adewunmi, the League urged Muslims to use the month of Sha’ban to get closer to Allah.

Adewunmi in the statement further charged the Muslims to use the ‘white days’ which is the thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth of Sha’ban to seek for Allah’s forgiveness on behalf of the whole world.

The Muslim leaders insisted that Covid-19 is a creature of Allah and its powers cannot be compared with the might of Allah Himself.

The statement reads partly, “the month of Sha’ban is noted for spiritual engagements and we urge Muslims to use part of its days, most especially the white days i.e. thirteenth, fourteenth and fifteenth of the month *(which correspond to Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th April, 2020)* to observe fast dedicated to seeking Allah’s forgiveness and mercy on behalf of the whole world.

“If Covid-19 is a creature of Allah, its powers cannot compare with the might of Allah Himself, for He is the Most Powerful and Gracious.

“We pray Allah save our nations from this pandemic.”

The League of Imams and Alfas also commended the Muslim community for maintaining decorum and following the directives of the government against social distancing.

They explained that the suspension of Jumat service in Ogun state is to be able to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The statement added, “it is a very difficult decision for us to take and for the public to abide, more so as it involves suspension of Jumah services all over. Definitely, it’s for our own good and the good of all.

“We beseech Allah for His forgiveness and mercy, that He removes the virus from our land so we can return to our Masjid in no time.

“Be that as it may, as we have promised to keep updating the Ummah on developments, we are using this opportunity to appeal to us all to continue to abide by the government regulations of hand wash, personal hygiene and stay at home policies.

They also urged the Muslims to use the lockdown as an opportunity to get closer to Allah and supplicate Him the more.

The Muslim leaders however implored Muslims to be doing some supplication during the coronavirus period.

According to the statement, we implore Muslims to supplicate Allah with the following: Allahuma Inna nauzubika Minal baros, wal junun, wal judhaam, wamin seyyi-il asqoom.

The statement added, “Allahuma Inna nauzubika min jaadil balaai, wa darki shaqooi, wa suuhi-l qodooi, wa shamotaatil a’adaai.

“A’la Llahi tawakalna, Rabbana la taj’alna fitnatan liliqaomi zoolimiina; wa najna birahmatika minal qaomil kaafiriin.

“Rabbana ikshif-anaa li’adhaaba innaa muuminuun*

“Rabbi najni wa ahli min moo yaa’moluuna*

“Laa ilaha illa anta subhanaka inna kunna mina zoolimiina*

“Sura Yunus, Ayah 85-86, Sura Ad-Dukhan, Ayah 12, Sura Ash-Shu’ara, Ayah 169 and Sura Al-Anbiya’, Ayah 87.

“And do lots of Astaghfiruu-LLaha wa atuubu ilaei.