Police detain Naira Marley, to appear in court Tuesday

The Lagos State Police Command will, on Tuesday, arraign a controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over his alleged violation of government’s restriction order to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Naira Marley was identified to be among the more than 20 guests, who attended the birthday party which Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, organised for her husband, in violation of government’s restriction order.

A Lagos Magistrates’ Court, had, on Monday, found Akindele and her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, guilty of illegal gathering and sentenced them to a 14-day community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

Consequently, the command ordered Naira Marley to make himself available at the command or be declared wanted for alleged violation of the state’s order on social distancing.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that Naira Marley was now in their custody and would be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

“Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, is now in police custody. He will also be charged to court for violating the restriction order.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well-meaning Nigerians, who spoke up against the violations,” he said.