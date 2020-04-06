Police detain Naira Marley, to appear in court Tuesday

Police detain Naira Marley, to appear in court Tuesday

Monday, April 6, 2020 8:29 pm


Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley

The Lagos State Police Command will, on Tuesday, arraign a controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over his alleged violation of government’s restriction order to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Naira Marley was identified to be among the more than 20 guests, who attended the birthday party which Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, organised for her husband, in violation of government’s restriction order.

A Lagos Magistrates’ Court, had, on Monday, found Akindele and her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, guilty of illegal gathering and sentenced them to a 14-day community service and a fine of N100,000 each.

Consequently, the command ordered Naira Marley to make himself available at the command or be declared wanted for alleged violation of the state’s order on social distancing.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that Naira Marley was now in their custody and would be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

“Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, is now in police custody. He will also be charged to court for violating the restriction order.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well-meaning Nigerians, who spoke up against the violations,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Netanyahu announces total curfew for Jewish Passover holiday
    7 mins ago

    Petroleum subsidy gone for good, says NNPC GMD
    16 mins ago

    COVID-19: Makinde resumes work, inspects 100-bed Infectious Disease Centre
    21 mins ago

    COVID-19: Edo announces 2 new cases, mandates use of face mask
    25 mins ago

    Conflicting Signals of Nationhood
    2 hours ago

    Exempt us from lock down, agro-allied business people beg FG
    2 hours ago

    Manchester City boss loses 82-year -old mother to coronavirus
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: 2 patients recover and discharged in Lagos, 31 in all