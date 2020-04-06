U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 mark

Monday, April 6, 2020 8:44 pm


File: Doctors treating coronavirus patients

The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States passed the 10,000 marker on Monday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has the highest confirmed positives in the world, with more than 347,003 cases of the virus and 10,335 deaths related to Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by it.

Public health officials and the White House are warning the upcoming weeks will likely see peak coronavirus outbreaks and hospitalisations in the U.S., with the death rate also set to sharply climb.

There are growing signs of impending shortages of medical gear and staff.

The U.S. had just 1,000 confirmed cases and about 30 deaths on March 10, with the outbreak spreading rapidly and across the country.

New York is the current epicentre, while Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois and California are also hotspots, with more due to emerge. (dpa/NAN)

