Akeredolu pays 2 months salaries of ex-political office holders

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has paid two out of the seven months salary arrears owed political office holders in the Olusegun Mimiko administration.

Mr Ojo Oyewamide, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, who disclosed this in Akure, said Akeredolu had always believed that ” a worker deserves his wages.”

“Today, two months of the seven months salary arrears owed political office holders by the immediate past administration were paid.

“It is line with the belief of Akeredolu that the worker deserves his wages.

“This is even as the governor’s commitment to the welfare of all workers in the public service remains unwavering.

“All other outstanding financial commitments of government shall be prioritised and met in line with available resources,” he said.