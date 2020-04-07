Alleged illegal flight: Wike orders arrest, probe of Pilots

…Pays surprise visit to Caverton helicopter Office, Police Headquaters

Demands thorough investigation into identities of passengers

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port-Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday, April 7, paid a surprise visit to Caverton Helicopters office in Port Harcourt, in company of security chiefs Chiefs in Rivers state during which he ordered arrest of two pilots of the company.

In a post, Special Adviser to Governor Wike on Social Media, Marshal Obuzor, said the visit was necessitated by information that the helicopter company flew some yet to be identified persons into the oil city despite the ongoing lockdown.

According to Obuzor, Wike had subsequently asked the security operatives to interrogate the pilots of the company on why they flew people into the state without informing him.

The Governor also asked Caverton to produce all the passengers they brought into the state for proper contact tracing in order to know their health status.

Governor Wike also personally took the pilots to the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters where he asked the Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, to carry out a through investigation on their activity. Speaking at the Police Headquarters, Governor Wike regretted that some people are risking the lives of the people of the state at a crucial time he has been working to keep coronavirus at bay. Wike said although the state presently has only one new case, the support of everyone is needed to keep Rivers State safe. He said the state has to know the identity and status of the people that were brought into the state surreptitiously at a time there is closure of borders to control the spread of the Covid19 virus.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had ordered closure of all borders in Rivers State to curtail spread of Corona Virus.