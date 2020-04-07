China reports zero coronavirus deaths over past day

China reports zero coronavirus deaths over past day

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 9:48 am


Coronavirus

China has reported no coronavirus deaths over the past day, in a sign the worst of the outbreak is over for the country.

There were also no new locally transmitted infections in the original epicenter of the disease, in Hubei province, and across mainland China, the National Health Commission said.

Authorities reported 32 new coronavirus cases among citizens returning from abroad.

The commission said that 30 new cases of asymptomatic infections were being monitored, with a total of 1,033 such cases under medical observation.

So far, China has reported 81,740 coronavirus cases, including 3,331 deaths and 77,167 recovered patients. (dpa/NAN)

