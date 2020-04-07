Combined troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram, ISWAP -DHQ

Combined troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram, ISWAP -DHQ

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 5:45 pm


Nigerian troops:

The Combined troops of Nigerian Military and Niger Republic have dealt another deadly blow to terrorists at Kure village along Tumbun Rago and Tumbun Fulani general areas in Borno, the defence Headquarters says.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the recent encounter was in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations in the North East Theatre of Operation against the elements of Boko Haram and Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He explained that the combined troops of 403 Special Forces Brigade Baga, Nigerien troops supported by Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had a fierce encounter with the terrorists in the area on Monday.

According to him, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties and unconfirmed number escaped with gun shot wounds.

“Some of the items recovered include; one Gun Truck, one Anti Aircraft Gun and one Motorcycle.

“Other items recovered are one Light Machine Gun, one AK47 Rifle and magazine, 227 rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition and 10 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“There was no casualty or equipment losses by the military forces in the encounter.

“Members of the public are once again requested to continue to cooperate and support the security forces with credible information that could aid and hasten the completion of the ongoing clearance operations,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 seconds ago

    Alleged illegal flight: Wike orders arrest, probe of Pilots
    35 mins ago

    COVID-19: New York records largest single-day death of 731
    40 mins ago

    Lockdown order: 2 Pastors arraigned for holding service
    1 hour ago

    We should not go back to business as usual after COVID-19
    1 hour ago

    Lockdown: Wike suspends 2 LG bosses, inaugurates palliatives’ committee
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: Residents of P/Harcourt storm markets for Easter shopping
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19 Awareness Campaign: IOC Commends Dare , NOC
    3 hours ago

    Ironies in our covid-19 and terrorism wars