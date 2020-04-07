Covid-19 Awareness Campaign: IOC Commends Dare , NOC

The President of the International Olympic committee (IOC), Dr Thomas Bach, has commended the initiative of the Minister For Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) in using Nigerian sports icons to raise awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic through massive media awareness campaigns.

In a letter dated 6 April , Bach said the gesture to help raise awareness against the spread of the virus is worthy of emulation.” Thank you very much for sharing with us the video for the campaign against Covid-19 put together by Nigerian athletes, the Nigerian Olympic committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. This video is a wonderful demonstration of how to put the power of sports at the service of the society. ”

He further said” The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation for the whole world and the International Olympic movement stands in solidarity with all the society to do everything to curtail the virus. Initiative like yours with the athletes leading by example show that sports is doing its part in this crisis. I express my appreciation for the active engagement of the Nigerian athletes,the NOC and the Ministry in this campaign ” Bach affirmed.

He concluded by saying” Thank you for demonstrating that solidarity runs strong in our Olympic committee ”

The campaign initiated by Dare has such iconic sports Personalities like Nwankwo Kanu , Austin Okocha, Ahmed Musa, Segun Odegbami, Eniefiok Udo-Ubong ,Mary Onyali, Blessing Okagbare, Chika Chukwumerije, Funke Oshinaike, Tobi Amusan, Samson Siasia among others lending their voices to the Covid-19 pandemic campaign.

The campaign not only dwells on how to stay safe, but also keep hope alive.

The campaign video has gone viral and is being viewed on Youtube as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development website and other social platforms.