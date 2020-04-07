Covid-19: Work from home order continues in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Kogi state government has renewed its directice that civil servants on GL 1-13 should continue to work from home. Government noted that although the State is not on total lockdown yet, the work from home order remains until urther notice.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo which was made available to journalists in Lokoja, said workers would be duly informed when to resume operation.

“The State Government is monitoring the situation and will continue to take responsible decisions to ensure the virus doesn’t ravage the State.

“As you are aware, Kogi is the centre of the nation and any attempt to lockdown Kogi totally will be tantamount to locking down Nigeria and her economy. We are the gateway to the Federal Capital Territory, South East, South West, South South and many others.

“We are urging the people to ensure personal hygiene as well as observe social distancing to reduce contact to the barest minimum.

“Schools have been shut down and workers in certain categories have been working from their homes. Some markets have been closed down and we have placed a necessary but temporary ban on religious and social gatherings, Commercial motorcyclists have been told to stay off the roads.

“All these measures are in place to ensure Kogi is not devastated by the pandemic”, he said.

Fanwo urged the people of the State not to panic, as Government is working hard to ensure they are protected.

He said, “The Squadron Committee on COVID-19 led by the Deputy Governor of of theState, His Excellency Chief Edward Onoja is working round the clock to ensure the State is prepared for any eventuality. And contrary to some fake news in some quarters, our Containment/Isolation Center is fully ready to manage any eventuality. We have also trained our medical personnel to handle COVID-19 cases.

He commended religious leaders for strictly adhering to the directive of Government on congregating, saying their cooperation has helped the state maintain a “no COVID-19 status”.