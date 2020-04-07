Kidnapped Bauchi gov’s elder brother regains freedom

Kidnapped Bauchi gov’s elder brother regains freedom

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:41 pm


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

Mr Adamu Mohammad, an elder brother to Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State, who was kidnapped by unknown armed gunmen has been released.

DSP Kamal Abubakar, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the release in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Mohammad was kidnapped at about 7:30 p.m. on March 25, at a tailoring shop in Unguwar Jaki area of Bauchi by four unknown gunmen.

Abubakar, who said that victim was released today by his captors, added that he was not aware if any ransom was paid for his release.

”I am not aware of any ransom but from the information available with me, it is confirmed that Mohammad has been released and reunited with his family,” he said.

However, when NAN contacted Mr Ardo Hazzad, a neighbour to the kidnapped victim, said that Mohammad came home on commercial motorcycle hale and hearty.

“Yes he has been released; we were so surprised because he came on commercial motorcycle locally called “Achaba”.

“We are friends, I was there with him and his family, we took pictures together and he is doing very fine.

“All his family members were so happy and some were even shedding tears of joy because they were so emotional,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Lockdown: FCT minister threatens tougher measures over violations
    19 mins ago

    EU to help Africa, others fight coronavirus with €15bn
    28 mins ago

    COVID-19: Abia govt extends lockdown
    34 mins ago

    R. Kelly’s bid to leave detention over coronavirus fails
    40 mins ago

    Group raises concerns over COVID-19 status of 35 Senators
    47 mins ago

    Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 cases, Katsina, Delta records first case
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Buhari to decide on lockdown extension – Task Force
    1 hour ago

    Man, 23, commits suicide in Kogi